Donald Trump, Jr. visits the Neshoba Co. Fair

The crowds gathered early at the Neshoba County Fair Tuesday to get a glimpse of Donald Trump Jr. (Photo source: WLOX)

Donald Trump Jr. speaks with the media saying he hopes his dad's stance on job creation resonates with Mississippians. (Photo source: Twitter/@courtneyannj)

Donald Trump Jr. and Gov. Phil Bryant spoke at the Neshoba County Fair about the Trump campaign's work in Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

Donald Trump, Jr. came to Mississippi Tuesday visiting with voters at the Neshoba County Fair. He and Governor Phil Bryant spoke with members of the media about the Trump campaign's work in Mississippi, then stopped in at several cabins before addressing the crowd of supporters.

Since appearing as one of the headline speakers at last week's Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr. has been on the road talking with voters and raising money for his father's campaign. According to media outlets in Texas, Trump Jr. and his wife were in Dallas yesterday for a fundraising lunch and roundtable discussion at an upscale hotel.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks for 5 minutes and calls it a day. pic.twitter.com/3lLQCc6trv — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) July 26, 2016

The scene in Neshoba County Tuesday was very different. Generations of Mississippi families gather each year in the sweltering summer heat for what's billed as Mississippi's giant house party. Trump Jr. talked about how his diet was going down the tubes because he's been eating so much on his visit.

When asked for his thoughts on Mississippi's state flag being removed from the street display in Philadelphia, outside the Democratic National Convention this week, Trump said he stands with tradition and believes the flag should be allowed to fly.

Crowd gathering to get a glimpse of Donald Trump Jr. #trump pic.twitter.com/fCmXDvVdfb — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) July 26, 2016

Following a short talk with the media Donald Trump Jr. stops on a few front porches to talk presidential politics. pic.twitter.com/YP93DZLsdC — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) July 26, 2016

