Men reportedly stole from coin operated machine inside Mexican restaurant

Have you seen these men? Biloxi police need your help finding them. Police said the two men removed cash from a coin operated machine at the El Rancho Mexican Restaurant on Pass Rd back in January.

They were last seen driving a white Ford Sport Trac SUV.

If you have any information, please call Biloxi police at 228-702-3054 or Crime Stoppers at 228-435-6112.

