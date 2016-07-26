Deanna Favre to present husband at Pro Football HOF induction

Brett Favre played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and only had one losing season -- 2005 when Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record. (Photo source: WLOX file)

Brett Favre’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a little more than two weeks away. The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that Favre’s wife, Deanna, will present her husband during the induction ceremony on Aug. 6.

“Deanna is the best teammate I’ve ever had,” said Favre in a statement. “She has been by my side throughout this journey, and I’m so excited that she gets to play such an important role for me.”

This will be only the second time a wife has presented her husband during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. In 1998, former Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary was introduced by his wife, Kim.

“Serving as Brett’s presenter is a great honor. I am thrilled to be able share this special moment in time with him,” said Deanna.

WLOX News Now is sending a sports crew to cover Favre’s induction ceremony in Canton, OH.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.