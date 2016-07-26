BP Restore Act money the talk of the town in Gautier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BP Restore Act money the talk of the town in Gautier

Some say more money should be put into recreational programs for children.
Some want the money to be used to help restore the environment that was damaged by the oil spill in the summer of 2010.
Others would like to see more spending on economic development in the city.
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

At Delo's Heavenly House of Coffee, owner Delorise Nettles stays busy every morning. She's also busy debating how any BP money should be spent. 

"I think that Gautier could use lots of street signs and sidewalks and things like that that make the city kid friendly, family friendly, make it so it's more conducive for families to walk," Nettles said.

One of her customers is Jim Brooks. He knows the oil spill did damage that needs to be un-done.

"It would be nice to have some of it tied directly or indirectly to the impact of the oil spill. And having said that, you can tie it to nature or the outdoors," Brooks said.

At Freckles, economic development is a top priority for business owner Melissa Pleasant. 

"I think that Gautier should use some of the funds to enhance the development of the city. It will help bring people into the city and it would help the business owners to build the city up," Pleasant explained.

As you can imagine, the responses of the people who live and work in Gautier are varied when it comes to spending the BP money. But one thing almost everyone talked about, let's not forget the children.

That's at the top of the list for Howard James, stocking the shelves at Jerry Lee's Grocery Store. 

"I'm the single parent of three and it's hard for me to get my kids active. And I think there are a lot of ways we could get our kids into sports and out of the streets," James said.

Also at the store, Nancy Williams is picking up some eggs. She's a senior and services for those like her are important. 

"I think more community services. We need stuff to go for our senior citizens center. All activities that concern senior citizens I would be interested in seeing the money spent on."

It could be months before any BP money makes its way to the coast.  As for how much any single city will receive, that has not been determined at this point.

