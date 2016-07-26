Traffic flowing on I-10 after several wrecks cleared

Drivers on I-10 heading westbound should expect delays near Gulfport caused by a series of traffic accidents. (Photo source: MDOT)

A series of weather-related traffic accidents delayed westbound drivers on I-10 Tuesday morning.

Chase Elkins, spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said troopers worked to clear several crashes that included a jackknifed truck and a vehicle that caught on fire near Gulfport.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crashes that spanned several miles. No injuries have been reported, according to Elkins.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.