Expect delays around Seabee Base during active shooter drill at 10 a.m.

An active shooter exercise will start at 10 a.m. on the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport. Base officials say people inside and outside the fence line can expect some delays during the hour-long drill.

Base spokesman Rob Mims said personnel on base will be required to shelter in place during the exercise. Mims said everyone should avoid the area around the Naval Operations Support Center during the drill.

Base officials apologize for any delays caused by the exercise.

