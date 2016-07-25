D'Iberville's Chase Sherman ready for his first UFC fight in Salt Lake City next month

Most fighters who participate in Mixed Martial Arts have a desire to battle their way up the ranks and become a member of the UFC.

That has happened to a second fighter at Alan Belcher MMA in D'Iberville. Chase Sherman earned that honor and will participate in his first UFC fight next month.

Chase Sherman is a heavyweight mixed martial arts fighter. He stands 6-4 and weighs 252 pounds.

The 2008 D'Iberville High School graduate played football for the Warriors and received scholarship to Jones Junior College. He was a 290 pound offensive lineman.

Sherman said, "I finished my last two years at Delta State University where we played for a National Championship in 2010 and won two conference championships."

Sherman says he started training at Alan Belcher MMA. Four years later, he's knocked out 9 opponents in10 fights and signed a contract with the UFC.

"I'm just trying to stay hungry and humble and just keep competing, be at the top of the level at this sport, "stated Sherman. "I'm really fortunate to be in the UFC, but it's not good enough to be there. Obviously, I want to make a statement and have a good career in MMA."

He's now training to face undefeated Justin Ledet on August 6th at UFC Fight Night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sherman said, "I've just got to go in there and take care of business and do what I've got to do."

MMA instructor Lamart Logan sees a bright UFC future for Sherman.

"I think he can go all the way to the top, "said Sherman. "Nobody out here makes it out of the first round with him. I'm just excited to see what he does in the UFC. If he can just keep staying on the same track he's on right now, I can see him maybe developing into a World Champion."

In December WLOX featured MMA fighter Jason Knight. He's another member of Alan Belcher MMA.

On Saturday Knight posted his 14th win in 16 fights and improved to 1 and 1 in UFC competition defeating Jim Alers in a preliminary bout at UFC Chicago.

Jiu Jitsu instructor Mike Sanford says Knight earned a big honor after his win.

"He ended up getting the Fight of the Night and he was the second fight on the card, "said Sanford. "That only happens three percent of the time. Most of the time the Fight of the Night is the main event. So, he really kind of stole the show on Saturday night. Got to show off his skill."

Jason Knight and his opponent shared a 50-thousand dollar bonus for having their fight selected as the Fight of the Night.

