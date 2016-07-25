Ezell credits media for quick arrest in capital murder case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ezell credits media for quick arrest in capital murder case

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies walk Capital Murder suspect, Dwayna Hickerson, into Jackson County Adult Detention Center. (Image Source: WLOX News) Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies walk Capital Murder suspect, Dwayna Hickerson, into Jackson County Adult Detention Center. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Ezell says they are still serving search warrants in the case. (Image Source: WLOX News) Ezell says they are still serving search warrants in the case. (Image Source: WLOX News)
The murder victim, 25-year-old. Dee Whigham was transgender. (Image Source: WLOX News) The murder victim, 25-year-old. Dee Whigham was transgender. (Image Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Dee Whigham, a transgender woman found stabbed to death in a Jackson County hotel room over the weekend.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said investigators received many tips over the weekend, but the big one came Monday morning. It led them to Keesler Air Force Base, where they arrested a 20-year-old sailor, Dwanya Hickerson, of New Orleans.

Police called it a brutal scene. Whigham, a 25-year-old Hattiesburg nurse, was found stabbed to death in a room at the Best Western near I-10 in St. Martin. Whigham was in town for the Gulf Coast Black Rodeo.

"He didn't have no hatred in his heart. He was a kind and caring person," said Malisha Whigham, who is the victim's cousin.

Over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department released surveillance photos obtained from the hotel of a person of interest.

"It's because of the media that we were able to solve this case so fast. You know, we had the surveillance video of the suspect, which led to information coming in, which led to his arrest," said Ezell.

Hickerson, who has been charged with capital murder, is a sailor assigned to Keesler Air Force Base for training. 

"We started working closely with the federal agencies, Keesler, and it just all came together for us. We've still got some more work we're doing on it, and so we should have some more information maybe tomorrow," said Ezell.

Investigators are still looking at this as a possible hate crime and are not ruling out more arrests being made.

"At this time, this is the only person that we have charged. We don't have any other information at this point that we could charge anybody else, but we're going to follow every lead. We're going to pursue everything that we can on this case so that we can make sure we've got everything done," said Ezell.

A candlelight vigil in memory of Whigham is scheduled for Wednesday at Lighthouse Community Church on Water St. in Biloxi. The vigil will start at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to last an hour.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly