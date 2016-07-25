Moss Point holds packed Back to School Rally

What seemed like a party was really an attempt to get kids back in the swing of the school spirit.

"We're here to celebrate children, give away school supplies, give away teacher supplies, and get everyone ready for school next week," said Moss Point School District Superintendent Shannon Vincent.

Hundreds attended the Back to School Rally at Moss Point's Pelican Landing Center. The event featured food, dance, music all aimed to suck kids in.

"[They're] providing the kids with what they're used to and what they're familiar with and trying to reach them by all means necessary. We're excited to see that every effort has been made to reach our youth," said Moss Point parent Kathy Scott.

But that wasn't all that was special about Monday's rally.

"We're talking about football, we're showing them the new school uniforms. They'll be able to take pictures with a professional football player who graduated from Moss Point High School, and we're giving away school supplies, so it's a win-win," said Vincent.

Tom Johnson, Moss Point High School alum and defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, was there to donate new uniforms to the school's football team.

"Moss Point is one of those places where you have to grow up tough," Johnson said. "You don't have a lot of resources that the other places around here have, so you have to grow up tough. So the things that you have, you have to hold near and dear to yourself."

"It's a good thing to know that someone from Moss Point decided to come back and give back to Moss Point. So I was excited to see that people who leave our community don't forget about our community," said Moss Point parent Willie Scott.

