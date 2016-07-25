Paving project could cause traffic delays in Jackson Co.

Drivers traveling on I-10 through Jackson County could encounter a traffic nightmare over the next three nights.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night and ending Thursday morning to repave a two-mile stretch of interstate.

Westbound traffic between Hwy. 57 and Hwy. 609 will be down to one lane during these times.

If you plan on traveling through this area during these times, you should plan for more time to get through the stretch of road between the Gautier-Vancleave exit and the Ocean Springs exit.

