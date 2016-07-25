Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff named Southern League Pitcher of the Week..Again

Brandon Woodruff has been dealing with a heavy heart following the death of his brother on July 16. On Sunday in Pensacola he made his first start since July 13 after spending time on the Temporary Inactive List.

Woodruff entered the fifth inning with a perfect game and over six innings the former Mississippi State Bulldog pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

On Monday he was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week. He not only helped the Shuckers on the mound, he delivered the game winning hit, a solo-home run to right field in the top of the third inning a 1-0 victory over the Blue Wahoos.

Woodruff has not allowed a run over his last 17.1 innings, including 13 innings in his last two starts. He 3-1 with a 0.36 earned run average with three walks and 32 strikeouts. That includes 19 strikeouts and one walked batter in his last two games, and only four hits.

Monday was a league-wide off day. The Shuckers open a five-game series with Mobile on Tuesday. The BayBears will entertain the Shuckers on Tuesday and Wednesday at Hank Aaron Stadium. The final three games of the series will shift to MGM Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

