WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention coverage from ABC News

ABC News is live streaming coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, and you can watch it all on WLOX.com.
ABC's full network coverage begins each night at 9pm on TV and online. Special digital coverage will take place throughout the day, including raw video of convention-related events, digital special reports, a live breakdown and analysis show from FiveThirtyEight (4pm daily), and ABC News Digital anchored coverage with anchors anchors Amna Nawaz, Mary Bruce, and contributor LZ Granderson. (4:30pm daily)
Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:29 GMT
President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)
President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.
Sunday, May 27 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:43:57 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, right, talks as Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, joins him in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington.
American who had been jailed in Venezuela for nearly two years has returned to the United States.More >>
Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:36 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Volz). In this May 3, 2018, photo five Democratic candidates for Montana's U.S. House seat from left, John Heenan, John Meyer, Jared Pettinato, Grant Kier and Kathleen Williams listen to a question during a candidate forum in Helena, Mont.
Democrats seeking Montana's lone US House seat say they sense a real chance to win an office that's been in Republican hands for 21 years.More >>
Sunday, May 27 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:14:28 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:17 GMT
(South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP). In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, is guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong...
The U.S. State Department says American officials are meeting with North Korean officials at the border village of Panmunjom as talks continue over a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean...More >>
Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:10 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...
President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.
Sunday, May 27 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:44:06 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:09 GMT
(AP Photo/Paul Holston, File). FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., participates in a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington. Twenty-three years ago, Scott Baugh was a littl...
Republicans are defending a string of endangered US House seats in California, but one of the toughest races involves two of their own.More >>
Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:07 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...
A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
Saturday, May 26 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-05-26 23:44:14 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:05 GMT
(Holt family photo via AP). ADDS NAME OF DAUGHTER - In this image provided by the Holt family, Joshua Holt poses for a photo with his wife Thamara and her daughter Marian Leal, at the airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 26, 2018. Jailed in Ve...
How a secret backchannel led by a veteran Republican Senate staffer and a flamboyant Venezuelan official nicknamed "Dracula" broke through hostile relations to secure the release of an American jailed in Venezuela.More >>
Sunday, May 27 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:34:01 GMT
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:26:03 GMT
(AP Photo/James MacPherson, File). FILE - In this March 17, 2018, file photo, Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp arrives for the state Democratic party convention in Grand Forks, N.D. American Indians' strong support for Heitkamp was a big factor in h...
Democrat Heidi Heitkamp's first Senate victory drew heavily on the American Indian vote, but it's not as assured in 2018 when she is seeking a second term.More >>
After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.
The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young. Here's a look at the country's youngest presidents.
