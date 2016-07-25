WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention coverage from ABC New - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention coverage from ABC News

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WLOX) -

ABC News is live streaming coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, and you can watch it all on WLOX.com.

ABC's full network coverage begins each night at 9pm on TV and online. Special digital coverage will take place throughout the day, including raw video of convention-related events, digital special reports, a live breakdown and analysis show from FiveThirtyEight (4pm daily), and ABC News Digital anchored coverage with anchors anchors Amna Nawaz, Mary Bruce, and contributor LZ Granderson. (4:30pm daily)

Mobile users can watch the live stream here>> http://abcnews.go.com/Live

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

