Dare To Be Great Camp offers fun, valuable lessons to students

Organizers say the camp is designed to teach sportsmanship and how to succeed in the classroom. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of students are learning valuable lessons while having a great time before school kicks into gear.

It's the end of summer. For these students, that means there's still time to enjoy the break before school starts.

It's the annual Dare To Be Great Camp in D’Iberville, hosted by the D’Iberville Police Department.

It offers the students a chance to have a great time, but also learn important lessons organizers hope will stick with them through the school year. Lessons like how to say no to drugs and bullying.

“It builds relationships between kids and law enforcement. We become their mentors, and we actually break the barrier between kids and law enforcement,” said Lt. Shannon Nobles. “It's very important for these kids to grow up and appreciate law enforcement and trust us.”

Organizers say the camp is designed to teach sportsmanship and how to succeed in the classroom.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.