Road relief coming soon to Forest Cove neighborhood

When it rains, Jones said there's been an increasing problem of flooding. (Photo source: WLOX)

D'Iberville City Manager Clay Jones said this project is part of a five-year plan to improve the city's roads and drainage systems. (Photo source: WLOX)

Roads in the Forest Cove subdivision are torn up, and many of its residents are getting tired of it. (Photo source: WLOX)

A construction project in D'Iberville is causing headaches, but relief might be on the way. Roads in the Forest Cove subdivision are torn up, and many of its residents are getting tired of it. But, the city plans to finish the project soon.

Merigold and Meadow Drive see a good bit of traffic for cutting right through a quiet subdivision. Roads in the Forest Cove subdivision haven't been repaved in years. And according to City Manager Clay Jones, its design flaws are starting to show.

"It's one of our older neighborhoods and if you look around you won't see any drainage. There's not a lot of sub-level drainage," said Jones.

When it rains, Jones said there's been an increasing problem of flooding. So, something had to be done. Jones said the goal was to improve the roads without going into a complete infrastructure overhaul.

The plan included milling and repaving stronger roads, and repairing many of the curbs throughout the neighborhood. But longtime resident Nancy Allen doesn't find being situated in the middle of the project ideal.

"It slows me down. I'm not tearing up the front of my car," said Allen.

The project began almost two months ago, and now she's worried that it's not moving along as fast as it could.

"It makes me wonder if it's going to end up like Biloxi where it's just a year where the roads are not taken care of," said Allen.

But according to Jones, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. He said the project is nearing completion.

"By the end of the month, they should see some paving vehicles out here. The project should be completed within two to three weeks, weather depending," said Jones.

According to Allen, a little discomfort now will be worth it to get the roads through her neighborhood back up to par.

"As long as it's taking, they should be getting it right and then I'm very optimistic that we'll have nice roads," said Allen.

In the end, Jones believes it's all about using tax payers' money to benefit the ones paying those taxes. The Forest Cove project is running the city about $230,000 in capital improvement funds. According to Jones, it's part of a five year plan to improve infrastructure throughout the city.

