Police: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Gulfport

The search is on for a man wanted in an overnight stabbing in Gulfport. Police tell us the stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Sawgrass Apartments.

Investigators say a man knocked on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, then went inside and got into a fight with her current boyfriend.

Police report the suspect stabbed the boyfriend, who was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not released the suspect’s name yet.

