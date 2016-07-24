Ice cream business cooling off as temperatures rise - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ice cream business cooling off as temperatures rise

Most ice cream vendors say business has slowed down this summer. (Photo source: WLOX News) Most ice cream vendors say business has slowed down this summer. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The weekend crowds on the beach have been big, especially at the popular Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi. The ice cream vendor business gets competitive, operators say, especially in the summer months. But vendors we talked to have different opinions about how business has been this summer.

Most say this year has been a little slow. One suggested the hotter the temperature, the less demand. But Darrell Johnson had a different take.

"Oh, it's been pretty good, pretty good," said Johnson. "Kinda slow this year, but so far, it's all right. The hotter it gets, the more ice cream we sell."

Vendors we spoke with agree that demand for ice cream along the beach tends to drop off after the Fourth of July.

