Shuckers' Woodruff homers, strikes out nine in first game since - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers' Woodruff homers, strikes out nine in first game since brother's death

PENSACOLA, FL (WLOX) -

In one of the most emotional games of his life, Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff was nearly unhittable.

Woodruff struck out nine Wahoos batters, gave up just one hit in six innings and also hit a solo homer in his first at-bat of the game to lead Biloxi to a 1-0 win over Pensacola Sunday night.

Woodruff was pulled after six innings and throwing 79 pitches. His home run was one of three Biloxi hits.

The Mississippi State product wrote his own definition for having a bulldog mentality. His second scoreless effort against Pensacola this season came just nine days after his brother, Blake, died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Stephen Peterson, Tristan Archer and Stephen Kohlscheen combined to retire nine of the last 10 batters they faced in the final three innings.

