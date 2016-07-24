SUV crashes into culvert off Hwy 90

Witnesses said this silver SUV was traveling west on Highway 90 when it suddenly veered off the road, taking out a stop sign and hitting another car before crashing into a ditch. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Sunday afternoon accident in Ocean Springs looked a lot worse than it was.

Witnesses said a silver SUV was traveling west on Highway 90 when it suddenly veered off the road, taking out a stop sign and hitting another car before crashing into a ditch.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control, but luckily no one was badly injured. The occupants of both cars were taken to the hospital.

