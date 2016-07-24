Airman reunited with dog after six months of separation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Airman reunited with dog after six months of separation

Members of the Gulf Coast Search and Rescue team set up a special reunion for a returning airman and his German shepherd, Rico, who works as a search dog for the group. (Photo source: WLOX) Members of the Gulf Coast Search and Rescue team set up a special reunion for a returning airman and his German shepherd, Rico, who works as a search dog for the group. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Rico is a German shepherd with lots of experience under his collar. 

"He's a search dog, so what he does is search for lost and missing people," said Gulf Coast Search Team member Sherry Kinton. 

But lately he and the rest of the Gulf Coast Search and Rescue team have been missing his owner, Spring Winters. 

"She's an integral part of our team. She's the leader of our Kayak division, and our group has put together care packages and sent to her overseas for the past six months," said Gulf Coast Search Team member Owen Hines. 

Winters has been serving in Sweden as part of a mission with the United States Air Force, but she just returned home. 

Kinton said you always hear about people reuniting with family members after returning from serving overseas. However, you never really hear about people reuniting with their pets, which is why they set up a special reunion Sunday. 

"We thought it would be an awesome reunion for her to be able to hide from him and her to not know she was back," said Kinton.

So the team set up a surprise reunion for Rico, having him sniff out his owner's whereabouts, 

"Incredible feeling! I watched him, and when I saw his eyes and his ears go up, and he caught my scent, and he just ran towards me was an incredible feeling for him to back with me again," said Rico's owner, Spring Winters. 

"It was so exciting because I knew Spring missed him so much, and Rico missed her. So it was nice to see them back together again," said Hines.

"I just want to say 'thank you' to my entire search team for the incredible work and everything they've done. They took good care of him while I was gone. They kept him certified, and it means so much to come back and be greeted like this again," said Winters. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly