School supply jamboree kicks off in Gulfport

Can you believe it? The upcoming school year is fast approaching.

Aspiring teacher Hannah Jacole wants to make sure students are prepared for the upcoming school year. She teamed up with 107.1 The Monkey for a School Supply Jamboree at the Goodwill on Highway 49 in Gulfport. The drive collected various items students will need to make the upcoming school year a successful one.

As organizers filled boxes with everything from pencils, to glue sticks, to crayons, they also handed out prizes to everyone who contributed. Those who donated received coupons for a Sonic Drive-In ice cream and a $5 car wash from Galaxy Express Car Wash.

"In the past, I've liked to donate blood. I'm anemic and I'm not able to donate anymore, so I wanted to organize a way for everybody else to give. And in the spirit of giving, I've realized I would really like to get involved with my community more," Jacole explained. "I'm working on a project I'm calling 'Six months of love,' where I'm doing as many charitable events as possible up until Christmas."

All of the supplies are being donated to QUOTA of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, which will distribute them to students in need.

