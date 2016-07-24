Traffic backed up on I-110 after bridge becomes stuck

Traffic is moving slowly on I-110 after the bridge became stuck early Sunday afternoon. (Photo source: MDOT)

Traffic is moving slowly on I-110 after the bridge became stuck in the up position late Sunday morning.

Vehicles were at a standstill in both the north- and southbound lanes while police attempted to help drivers navigate safely off of the on-ramps.

The bridge was re-opened around 12:15 p.m. and traffic began moving once again, although slowly.

If you're traveling in the area, you may want to find an alternative route until some of the congestion clears up.

