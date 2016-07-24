Two arrested at Beau Rivage for vehicle burglary

Brittany Jordan, 24 of Mobile, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of vehicle burglary. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

A man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi.

Biloxi Police say they responded to a call around 5 a.m. after suspicious persons were reported pulling on car door handles of vehicles in the casino's parking garage.

When officers arrived, they arrested Robert Paul Bailey, 31, and Brittany Elizabeth Jordan, 24, both of Mobile. After an investigation, both Bailey and Jordan were charged with vehicle burglary.

Judge Albert Fountain set a $50,000 bond for Bailey and a $15,000 bond for Jordan. They were taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

