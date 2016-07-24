Family confirms St. Martin homicide victim was a transgender wom - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family confirms St. Martin homicide victim was a transgender woman

Dee Whigham worked as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: Facebook) Dee Whigham worked as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: Facebook)
Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify this man in connection to a homicide investigation. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept) Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify this man in connection to a homicide investigation. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept)
If you have any information about the crime or the person pictured, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-209-8124 or 228-769-3063. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) If you have any information about the crime or the person pictured, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-209-8124 or 228-769-3063. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

Saturday night's stabbing death at a St. Martin hotel is being investigated as a possible hate crime because the victim was a transgender woman. 

According to the victim's sister, 25-year-old Dee Whigham presented herself to the world as a woman. Denisha Whigham said her brother worked as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and was "truly a special person to his friends and family." 

Evan Dillard, president and CEO of Forrest Health, issued a statement Monday on Whigham's death: 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dee Whigham as they try to make sense of this terrible tragedy. She will be remembered at Forrest Health as an excellent nurse who was well-loved by her patients. I know Dee will be missed by her co-workers, supervisors, and the Forrest Health family,” said Evan Dillard, president and CEO of Forrest Health. 

Whigham was found stabbed to death Saturday night at the Best Western hotel, just north of I-10 in St. Martin. Sheriff Mike Ezell described it as a "brutal" crime scene. 

"Right now were looking at this, we're not ruling out anything at this point in time. So as soon as we gather more information and keep working on the case, then we'll make some determinations on whether this was a hate crime or not," Sheriff Ezell said.

An autopsy will be performed before an official cause of death is announced. 

Sheriff Ezell said Whigham had been visiting the Gulf Coast with friends and coworkers to attend the 7th Annual Gulf Coast Black Rodeo at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi over the weekend. 

Investigators are looking for a man pictured in surveillance video at the scene of the crime. Right now, they're just calling him a "person of interest" but warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the crime or the person pictured, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-209-8124 or 228-769-3063.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Family confirms St. Martin homicide victim was a transgender womanMore>>

  • Vigil scheduled for murdered transgender nurse

    Vigil scheduled for murdered transgender nurse

    Monday, July 25 2016 12:05 PM EDT2016-07-25 16:05:12 GMT
    Dee Whigham worked as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Source: Facebook)Dee Whigham worked as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Source: Facebook)

    A vigil has been scheduled for a Hattiesburg woman who was found murdered in a Coast hotel Saturday night.  

    More >>

    A vigil has been scheduled for a Hattiesburg woman who was found murdered in a Coast hotel Saturday night.  

    More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly