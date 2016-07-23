Former Long Beach wide receiver picks up offer from Southern Miss

Former Long Beach wide receiver Trevor Terry has been offered a scholarship offer from University of Southern Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

An offer from Southern Miss never came during Trevor Terry's time in high school, but the former Long Beach Bearcat finally received that coveted scholarship offer Saturday.

Terry, who will be a freshman on Jones County this season and already holds an FCS offer from James Madison University, found out about his first FBS offer 20 minutes after attending a USM camp Saturday in Hattiesburg.

"I grew up going to Southern Miss games and it's a dream come true," Terry said. "USM is on the come up. Mike Thomas played there, they've got DJ (Thompson) and Nick Mullens. So to even be putting my name in the same sentence is crazy."

Terry has also drawn interest from Memphis, Middle Tennessee State and Houston, but mentioned that a commitment to Southern Miss is a very-high possibility.

The 6'1", 190-pound wide receiver will play in the slot and on the outside with JCJC, which begins the season with a tough task -- hosting the East Mississippi Lions.

Terry played in 12 games for Long Beach last season, hauling in 62 passes for 1,234 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named WLOX Player of the Week after the Bearcats' 36-34 win over Picayune in which he made 10 catches for 267 yards and a season-high three touchdowns.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.