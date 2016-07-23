Well-known coast resident Ernie Zimmerman dies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Well-known coast resident Ernie Zimmerman dies

Ernie Zimmerman, a member of the Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources, died Thursday aft er a long battle with cancer. (Photo source: MS Dept. of Marine Resources)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

People all across South Mississippi are mourning the loss of well-known coast native Ernie Zimmerman, who died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Zimmerman was a member of the Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources, where he served since November 2013 representing non-profit environmental organizations.

“The MDMR family was saddened to learn Commissioner Zimmerman lost his hard-fought battle with cancer,” MDMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said in a press release. “He was a passionate advocate for Mississippi marine resources and shared that passion with everyone around him."

In addition to his work with the CMR, Zimmerman was also known for his time as a superintendent at Trinity Yachts in Gulfport and as a production technician for Calgon Carbon in Bay St. Louis.

A native of Waveland, Zimmerman graduated from St. Stanislaus High School and later attended Pearl River Community College. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Kim Scafidi, and their two daughters, Rachael and Gabrielle.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

