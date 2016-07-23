Authorities looking for couple suspected of using stolen credit card

This man is one of two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at Wal-Mart in Wiggins. (Photo source: Wiggins Police Dept.)

Wiggins Police are asking for help identifying the man and woman pictured here. (Photo source: Wiggins Police Dept.)

Wiggins Police are asking for help to identify this couple, suspected of using a stolen credit card. (Photo source: Wiggins Police Dept.)

Authorities in Wiggins are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card.

Police say the man and woman used the credit card at Wal-Mart in Wiggins to purchase approximately $2,100 worth of merchandise.

The couple is described as being between 30 and 40 years old and were seen inside the store with an 8-year old little boy. Police say were possible driving a 2008-2010 white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects is asked to contact the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips can also be texted to Crimestoppers at 274637.