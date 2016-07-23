30th annual Children's Fair offers free immunization and school supplies

The 30th annual Children's Health Fair, hosted by the Rotary Foundation, offered free immunizations and school supplies to kids on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

For 30 years, members of the Rotary Foundation have been holding the Children's Health Fair.

"We try to come once a year, I love this," said Debbie Shifter of Biloxi. "Some of the kids don't get to get their screenings and all. By them providing this, it helps a whole lot."

The fair offers immunization screenings and other services to children. Instead of parents having to go out and find these services for their children, the fair brings the doctors and professionals to them.

"Dental, vision, hearing, we have a dermatologist this year," said Stephen Theobold, the fair's healthcare chair. "Coastal Family Health is doing their immunizations. We usually have between 300 and 400 children show up for their free health screenings."

The first 300 people to participate in the children's health fair walked out with a bag full of school supplies.

"I love to see these kids come with their bright eyes, their happy smiles," said Theobold. "And they look forward to getting that big bag of school supplies, because all kids love school supplies."

Aside from immunizations and school supplies, there were many representatives present from various organizations around the coast, such as CASA.

"At one time, all of the issues are helped," said CASA's executive producer Roy Kitchell. "There are screenings, vision...to have this available all at one time is a wonderful resource for them."

"Last year, we went in Jones Park and it was hot," said Shifter. "This year, it's a whole lot better in the air conditioning with the kids."

"That's what rotary is all about," said Theobold. "Service above self, and we love serving the community. We love serving these people. More are welcome."

Parent's are definitely pleased.

