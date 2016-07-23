Pokemon get down and dirty with Muddy Joe's 'Pokeride'

Riders will hunt for stuffed Pokemon hidden on the trails. (Photo source: Muddy Joe's)

Pokemon have taken over the Coast, and now they're getting down and dirty at Muddy Joe's Pokeride.

Beginning July 23 at 6 p.m., ATV riders will tear through the trails in search of five stuffed Pokemon. Any of the five characters can be turned into the front gate for a free weekend pass, and $50 cash.

Admission to the park is $10 per person, and there is also a $10 charge per ATV/UTV. Kids 10 and under get in free.

For more information, call 228-255-7600.

The wildly popular mobile app allows gamers to find hidden Pokemon characters hidden using augmented reality and GPS. Popular spots along the Coast include the Biloxi Lighthouse and Jones Park.

For a list of Mississippi Gulf Coast Pokestops, click here.

