Pascagoula Library to offer identity theft prevention course

According to the Better Business Bureau, there are a million ways to steal someone's identity.

But thanks to a new course at the Pascagoula Public Library, residents can learn how to keep personal information out of the wrong hands.

The library will host "Identity Theft: Outsmart the Scammers" on Monday, Aug. 15. Two sessions will be offered, one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. Presenter Mike Odeam with Edward Jones Financial Services will educate participants about fraud, prevention, and how to spot red flags.

To register, call 228-769-3060. The library is located at 3214 Pascagoula St., near downtown.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.