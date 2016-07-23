Tickets on sale for annual State of The County Address

Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin will be the guest speaker. (Photo source: MGCCC)

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is hosting the annual State of The County Address at the IP Casino Resort and Spa on Aug. 30.

The 2016 guest speaker will be Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin.

Kimberly Nastasi, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer stated, “State of the County Address provides a forum for education and dialogue between county leaders and the business community. The event serves as a means of networking and information.”

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking, followed by the program at 8 a.m.

Tickets, which include breakfast, are $35. Sponsorships and tables are also available. For more information, contact Kaila Moran at 228-604-0014.

