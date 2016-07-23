Will July's tropics finally wake up? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Will July's tropics finally wake up?

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As July draws to a close, the month so far has shown tropical activity to be virtually asleep in the Atlantic Basin. But, there are signs of a potential for tropical development by the end of the month into early August.

Some forecast models are hinting that a tropical disturbance could spin up near Africa's west coast later this week.

"Generally, a weak area of low pressure could form near or east of the Cape Verde Islands around Thursday according to the latest model information," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

"There are a number of hurdles that this potential area of low pressure would encounter near the Cape Verde Islands such as dry air, wind shear, and not-warm-enough water temps," Williams continued. "There is still plenty of uncertainty in the forecast. It's far too early to consider this potential for tropical activity as a threat to the Gulf Coast. But, we'll be monitoring for development,"

