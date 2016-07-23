Will July's tropics finally wake up?

As July draws to a close, the month so far has shown tropical activity to be virtually asleep in the Atlantic Basin. But, there are signs of a potential for tropical development by the end of the month into early August.

LIVE on #Periscope: My thoughts on potential tropical development this week #tropics https://t.co/XwqCnjgcfS — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 23, 2016

Some forecast models are hinting that a tropical disturbance could spin up near Africa's west coast later this week.

"Generally, a weak area of low pressure could form near or east of the Cape Verde Islands around Thursday according to the latest model information," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

During late July, we typically see an increase in storms that form near the Cape Verde Islands. #tropics pic.twitter.com/JSRDH1977I — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 23, 2016

"There are a number of hurdles that this potential area of low pressure would encounter near the Cape Verde Islands such as dry air, wind shear, and not-warm-enough water temps," Williams continued. "There is still plenty of uncertainty in the forecast. It's far too early to consider this potential for tropical activity as a threat to the Gulf Coast. But, we'll be monitoring for development,"

