Phillips, Wang help Shuckers end losing streak - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Phillips, Wang help Shuckers end losing streak

PENSACOLA, FL (WLOX) -

Brett Phillips obliterated his 0-for-28 slump with a homer and two RBIs, Wei-Chung Wang tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, and the Biloxi Shuckers ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday night.

Tom Belza, who was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, followed up Phillips' solo homer in the third inning with a solo home run of his own in the fourth.

Biloxi (10-18, 49-48) held its first lead in a game since July 15 against the Birmingham Barons.

Wang earned his fifth win of the year after giving up just one earned run in 6 1/3 innings.

