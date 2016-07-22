St. Martin massage parlor owner indicted on prostitution charges

Hwang, 41, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Jackson County spa owner was indicted today, accused of running a sex slave ring out of her St. Martin business.

Yeon Sook Hwang, of Biloxi, had her arraignment Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court. She is charged with two counts of felony promoting prostitution.

Hwang, 41, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She is facing a maximum prison term of 20 years. Her sentencing date has been set for September 1.

