Wreck cleared, I-10 eastbound reopened

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A three-vehicle crash near the MS/AL state line shut down eastbound traffic on I-10 for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said no one was injured in the crash, but MHP asked drivers to divert to Hwy. 90 while the crash scene was cleared.

