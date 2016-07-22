Downtown Biloxi gets poetic

Artist Lucinda LeFant has a piece in front of the Half Shell Oyster House. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Biloxi Bay Chamber's beautification committee has a new art project taking over the streets of downtown.

The project called 'Poetry Storm' features art from local artists in various locations that are only visible when wet.

Artists will use Rustoleum Never Wet brand spray paint as their medium to fill out stencils. BLP Mobile Paint on Caillavet St. provided the paint for the project.

The committee is expecting 20-25 separate installations across town, and encourages anyone to add their own creations. All projects must be approved by the Chamber beforehand.

So far, artist Ashley Burton from Orange Grove has a piece in front of the Half Shell Oyster House, and artist Lucinda L'Enfant's piece is on display outside of Ellsey's Hardware.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.