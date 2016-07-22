CMR commissioner and Waveland native dies after battle with canc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CMR commissioner and Waveland native dies after battle with cancer

Ernie Zimmerman (Photo source: DMR) Ernie Zimmerman (Photo source: DMR)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

Ernie Zimmerman, a Waveland native and member of the Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources, died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

“The MDMR family was saddened to learn Commissioner Zimmerman lost his hard-fought battle with cancer,” MDMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said. “He was a passionate advocate for Mississippi marine resources and shared that passion with everyone around him.

Zimmerman served on the CMR for nearly three years and also represented nonprofit environmental organizations.

“Ernie was always willing to listen and vote for what he believed was best for Mississippi and its citizens,” said Miller.

Zimmerman is a graduate of St. Stanislaus High School and Pearl River Community College.

He leaves behind his wife of 31-years, Kim Scafidi, and two daughters, Rachael and Gabrielle.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

