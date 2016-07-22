Free school supplies available while they last Saturday

Most students on the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be heading back to school in just a couple of weeks. That means parents have to open their pocket books to buy school supplies.

There are a couple of events going on this Saturday that could help parents save a few dollars on classroom materials.

The Guardian Angels Funeral Home in Pascagoula will be holding its first ever school supply giveaway starting at 4 p.m. The business will be handing out free supplies while they last at the car wash at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and 2nd St.

Hope Haven Children’s Services will also be handing out free backpacks filled with supplies during its children’s health fair in Waveland. Free eye exams, hearing tests, and dental screenings will also be available to the kids.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Post on Waveland Ave.

If you would like to donate school supplies for students to use during the upcoming school year, the United Way of South Mississippi is accepting classroom materials for its annual Fill the Bus campaign.

Donations can be made at any area Walmart Supercenter through the month of July.

