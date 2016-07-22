25 MS Forestry Commission employees laid off after budget cuts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

25 MS Forestry Commission employees laid off after budget cuts

Budget cuts at the Mississippi Forestry Commission have led to job cuts. (Photo source: WLOX) Budget cuts at the Mississippi Forestry Commission have led to job cuts. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Budget cuts at the Mississippi Forestry Commission have led to job cuts. Statewide, 25 people have lost their jobs.

The personnel cuts include law enforcement positions. Among those are the chief fire investigator, who lost his job after more than 24 years on the job.

It's unknown yet how the cutbacks will impact local communities.

Hancock County emergency manager Brian Adam said the loss of two arson investigators will definitely be felt at the local level. Adam says he and the sheriff's department often work with those forestry commission investigators.

"These have been a rough couple of days," said assistant state forester Russell Bozeman.

He said the job cuts were prompted by a 16 percent budget reduction for fiscal year 2017. Bozeman says despite the job losses, "The public won't see any reduction in services."

