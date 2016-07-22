WLOX Editorial: Not everyone can teach, but you can help

Early childhood education is one of the best ways to positively impact young lives, particularly, the lives of many who are less fortunate. Early education can move young people from the less fortunate to strong, happy and productive citizens.

Not everyone can teach. But you can help. United Way organizations around the country including the United Way of Jackson and George counties are stuffing the bus with school supplies.

Here is a list of the supplies they need:



#2 Pencils

24 pack Crayons

Colored Pencils

Dry-erase Markers

Post-it notes

Spiral notebooks

Crayola Markers (8 ct.)

Highlighters

Elmer's Glue Sticks

Pink erasers

Disinfectant wipes

Notebook paper (wide-ruled)

Facial Tissues (individual pkgs)

Ziploc Bags (quart & gallon)

3 Prong Folders (w/ pockets)

Subject Dividers

Hand Sanitizer

Paper Towels

You can drop off the school supplies at any Walmart in Harrison, Hancock, Stone, Pearl River, Jackson and George Counties as well as Office Depot, and Singing River Federal Credit Union. Supplies will be collected through the end of July.

So even if you can't teach, this is a way to help a child succeed.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

