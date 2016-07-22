WLOX Editorial: Not everyone can teach, but you can help - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Early childhood education is one of the best ways to positively impact young lives, particularly, the lives of many who are less fortunate. Early education can move young people from the less fortunate to strong, happy and productive citizens.  

Not everyone can teach. But you can help. United Way organizations around the country including the United Way of Jackson and George counties are stuffing the bus with school supplies. 

Here is a list of the supplies they need: 

#2 Pencils
24 pack Crayons
Colored Pencils      
Dry-erase Markers                     
Post-it notes                                                                          
Spiral notebooks                                                                  
Crayola Markers (8 ct.)                                                       
Highlighters                                                                          
Elmer's Glue Sticks
Pink erasers                                          
Disinfectant wipes
Notebook paper (wide-ruled)                                                              
Facial Tissues (individual pkgs)
Ziploc Bags (quart & gallon)
3 Prong Folders (w/ pockets)
Subject Dividers
Hand Sanitizer
Paper Towels        

You can drop off the school supplies at any Walmart in Harrison, Hancock, Stone, Pearl River, Jackson and George Counties as well as Office Depot, and Singing River Federal Credit Union. Supplies will be collected through the end of July. 

So even if you can't teach, this is a way to help a child succeed.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager

