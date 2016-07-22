Police: Biloxi man bit officer while getting arrested

Bryan Ambrosie Trosclair reportedly bit the officer as he was trying to get him inside a patrol car. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

A Biloxi man is now charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer after he reportedly bit an officer. Biloxi police Lt. Chris DeBack said Bryan Ambrosie Trosclair, 25, bit the officer as he was trying to get him inside a patrol car.

"The arrest stems from an initial arrest of disorderly conduct at a local casino where Trosclair was reported to be causing a disturbance while intoxicated," said DeBack in a press release.

We've learned the assault happened at the Biloxi Police Department as the officer was preparing to take Trosclair to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

DeBack reports the officer did not need any medical attention.

Trosclair's bond was set at $10,000.

