Shuckers offense silent again in shutout against Wahoos

The recent trend of early deficits and lack of run support continued in the Biloxi Shuckers’ 3-0 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday night.

Biloxi suffered its third shutout in the last four games and has now been held off the scoreboard nine times during 2016. The loss extends the Shuckers’ losing streak to five games.

After a 34-minute rain delay, Biloxi (9-18, 48-48) fell behind early for a second consecutive night, surrendering three runs in the first.

Taylor Jungmann walked the first two batters he faced in Beau Amaral and Alex Blandino. After a fly out by Phillip Ervin, Sebastian Elizalde hit a grounder through the left side to plate Amaral for the first run of the inning.

A wild pitch to Brandon Dixon advanced the runners 90 feet, and the second baseman lifted a sacrifice fly to center to bring home Blandino and move Elizalde to third. An infield single by Zach Vincej plated Elizalde from third to cap off the three-run, opening frame.

Jungmann (0-1) settled down after the shaky first inning, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters faced by the right-hander on the night. The 2011 first-round draft pick lasted five innings in his second start against Pensacola this season, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

With Biloxi trailing by three entering the ninth inning, Nick Ramirez drew a leadoff walk to give the Shuckers their first baserunner since a leadoff single in the third by Garrett Cooper. Johnny Davis lined out to left field for the first out, Tyrone Taylor popped up in foul territory for the second out, and Brett Phillips flew out to left to end the game.

Mitch Lambson tossed a scoreless sixth inning and punched out two. Tristan Archer worked the seventh and eighth, and allowed a triple and walked a man, but also picked up two strikeouts. Archer has recorded 56 strikeouts to just six walks this season.

Rookie Davis fell an inning short of recording a quality start, but still managed to blank the Shuckers over five innings, while limiting Biloxi to four hits and striking out four.

Abel De Los Santos earned his first save of the season for Pensacola (14-13, 55-42) with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Shuckers will look to avoid dropping their fourth consecutive series -- and fifth of the second half -- with a win on Friday in game three of the five-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Wei-Chung Wang (4-5, 3.76) will take the mound for Biloxi, while RHP Jackson Stephens (3-3, 3.48) will start for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.