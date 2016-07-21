North Harrison County industrial park ready for tenants - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

North Harrison County industrial park ready for tenants

After several years of planning and development, the North Harrison County Industrial Complex is ready for its first tenant. (Photo source: WLOX News) After several years of planning and development, the North Harrison County Industrial Complex is ready for its first tenant. (Photo source: WLOX News)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

After several years of planning and development, the North Harrison County Industrial Complex is ready for its first tenant.

Advanced manufacturing and aerospace are among the companies targeted for recruitment. The site is 600 plus acres; complete with water, sewer and new roads.

All that's needed now are companies to fill the vacant land.    

“And we've actually had an aerospace company that was associated with Airbus out of Mobile. We ended up not winning that particular deal, but it was a good one for us. It gave us some experience to go by in how to market that piece of property,” said Bill Hessell, executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission.

Among the biggest selling points: easy access to transportation.

“We've got rail running right through the center of the park. We've got easy access to Hwy. 49, but you can get to 605 and it's one mile away, so that's another good advantage to the park,” said Hessell.

Existing industrial parks are quickly running out of space. Harrison County maintains five such parks, which run east to west. Only 100 acres remains in the Bernard Bayou industrial park in Gulfport.

“In the Long Beach Industrial Park, we have about 115 acres left. Pass Christian, we have nothing available anymore. Biloxi, Commerce Park we have nothing available anymore. So we knew we were running out of property,” said Hessell.

The development commission will soon have a new high tech tool to help market this industrial park. In July, county supervisors approved the spending $50,000 dollars for a marketing firm to create 3D videos to help sell the sites.

“A lot of people could go out there and look at the piece of property, but they can't visualize the piece of property with the buildings and parking and everything they need. This will give them that opportunity to see it,” Hessell explained.

The land in the North Harrison County Industrial Park, is priced at $20,000 dollars per acre.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   

