Mississippi awarded $2.5 million to fight Zika virus

The State of Mississippi will receive nearly $2.5 million to help combat the Zika virus.

More than $1 million of the funding will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $1.2 million will come through the CDC’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases Cooperative Agreement.

There have been nine travel-related Zika virus cases reported in Mississippi in 2016.

According to the CDC, this money will be used to monitor the spread of the virus, improve mosquito control efforts, and aid researchers. The funding will also support monitoring pregnant women who have been diagnosed with Zika and virus related activities in states bordering Mexico.

“Local, state, and territorial health departments are on the front lines in the fight against Zika,” said CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden. "These CDC funds will strengthen state and territorial capacity to respond to Zika virus, an increasingly concerning public health threat for pregnant women and babies. We hope Congress will provide the additional resources we need to fully support the Zika response.”

The CDC funding will be available Aug. 1.

President Obama has requested $1.9 billion to fight the virus, but that budget has not been approved by Congress.

