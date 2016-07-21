A "Funny Thing" at Center Stage

Landry says the show is definitely an ensemble piece. (Photo source WLOX)

It's a fast paced farce that promises to have audiences rolling on the floor. That's what the cast is saying about "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum", at Center Stage in Biloxi.

The Stephen Sondheim musical takes the audience on a fun romp through Rome, taking comedy back to its roots and combining the ancient comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with a vaudevillian delivery.

The plot twists and turns, and at the center of it all is Chet Landry who plays the slave, Pseudolus. However, Landry says the show is definitely an ensemble piece.

"It's an amazing cast piece. We have over one hundred years of theater experience, and a bunch of comedic actors having fun on stage."

Some of those talented actors having fun on stage with Landry are three of the best known coast stage veterans, Anthony Kalberg Wayne Stephens, and David Delk; who give a rousing performance of "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid".

Delk, who plays the role of Hysterium, said, "It's a high energy show and every song is fun and light and everyone will have a great time if they see this show."

Sean Harding and Rebecca Smith play the young romantic leads, Hero and Phillia, and talented cast of 23 round-out the characters in Forum.

"You're going to be rolling out of your seat laughing. It's a great night of theater," said Landry.

Don't miss A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum now through July 31 at Center Stage in Biloxi. For tickets, visit centerstagebiloxi.com or call 228-388-6258.

