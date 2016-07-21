Heat doesn't stop sales at Biloxi Farmer's Market

Hot weather did not stop South Mississippians from heading to the Biloxi Farmers' Market to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables Thursday.

Customers and vendors agreed the shade offered by the I-110 overpass made the summer heat more bearable. That heat, that has everyone looking for a way to cool off, has been hard on this year's crops.

Bill David and his wife have been selling their fruits and vegetables for more than four decades. David doesn't think the heat has hurt his sales this year.

"Business has been pretty good this year, and me and my wife have been coming down here for 41 years," David said.

The farmers' market on Howard Ave. is open every Tuesday and Thursday during the summer.

