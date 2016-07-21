Death of SMCI inmate being investigated as a homicide

The death of an inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Green County is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections said Howard “Lil Dank” Payton, 38, died around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Payton was sentenced to 150 years in prison for kidnapping and rape in Lamar County. He was sentenced on Jan. 7, 2016.

Payton represented himself during the three-day trial. The jury found him guilty of kidnapping and three counts of rape after hearing emotional testimony from the victim.

The woman told the court in graphic detail how Payton held a sharp object to her throat, forced her to give him oral sex, and then raped her and forced her to fully undress before leaving.

No further details about the ongoing investigation are being released at this time, according to MDOC.

