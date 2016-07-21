Dangerous heat arrives in central U.S.

Much of the central United States was under a hot weather alert on Thursday.

Dangerous heat grips much of the central U.S. as a high pressure ridge strengthens across the Plains

Even in South Mississippi, the heat index has reached dangerous levels across parts of the area.

It feels hotter than 110° in parts of Biloxi right now. Really hope nobody is trying to take an afternoon jog. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/PPXQHV1SDL — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 21, 2016

Heat advisories and even excessive heat warnings extended from Mississippi to Minnesota on Thursday.

Heart of today's heat well to our north. Much of Mississippi is under a Heat Advisory. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/P5V2mSNnUW — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 21, 2016

"In the WLOX area, no heat alerts have been issued for Thursday from the National Weather Service," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, it is still important to watch your body for signs of heat stress if you plan to be outdoors for several hours this afternoon."

This afternoon is when South MS's heat enters the danger zone. It should drop back down around sunset. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/0m204E0IJC — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 21, 2016

"The heat index should fall to below dangerous levels around sunset," Williams continued. "So, it's best to hold off on any outdoor activities until later this evening if you want to avoid the dangers of heat stress."

