NEW ON GMM: Coast Casinos see rise in revenue

Casinos are raking in the cash in Mississippi. New numbers show revenue rising across the state, even at River Casinos. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now for a breakdown of the numbers.

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says we can expect a scorching hot day with temperatures reaching the triple digits. Catch his full forecast right now on GMM. >> http://shout.lt/1n28

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.