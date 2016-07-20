Amaral, Wallach help Wahoos hand Shuckers fourth-straight loss

Beau Amaral and Chad Wallach each hit home runs off Biloxi starter Angel Ventura in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos' 6-4 win over the Shuckers Wednesday night.

Pensacola (13-13, 53-42) scored all six runs against Ventura (4 ER, 6 H, 5 K) in the first three innings. Tayler Scott, Tyler Spurlin and Stephen Peterson pitched three innings of scoreless relief to keep Biloxi (9-17, 48-46) in the game.

The Shuckers sliced the Wahoos' lead in half in the fourth inning with three runs. Brett Phillips scored on an error, while Angel Ortega and Chris McFarland each hit RBI singles.

Biloxi added a fourth run in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Tom Belza.

