Biloxi PD body cameras would be a first for Mississippi

The Biloxi Police Department is on the verge of getting body cameras that would be unlike any others in Mississippi.

Officers are getting fitted for gear that would allow them to carry the cameras inside their uniform, rather than outside.

By placing the cameras inside, they're less likely to fall off during a struggle with a suspect.

"I think it's a phenomenal opportunity for us. This is a wonderful body camera system. We're very excited about it," said Major Jim Adamo with the Biloxi Police Department.

These plans have been in the works for more than three years.

"I think it's a wonderful way for us to show we're being accountable for our actions and just another way for us to show that we're being responsive to the needs of the community," said Adamo.

This will be a pilot program, and it could expand to other police departments in Mississippi if it's a success. The new body cameras could go into service as early as September.

